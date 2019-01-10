LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 334, 0153

Evening: 508, 2665

Fantasy 5: 7, 12, 18, 31, 37

Friday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 7, 10, 11, 14, 16, 21, 23, 24, 27, 30, 33, 41, 43, 46, 49, 52, 57, 62, 66, 70, 75

Poker Lotto: 9, J, 9, 6, 2

