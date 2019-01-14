LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 921, 8690

Evening: 666, 1678

Fantasy 5: 10, 17, 24, 33, 38

Tuesday jackpot: $119K

Keno: 2, 10, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 28, 29, 33, 36, 37, 39, 40, 41, 45, 54, 59, 68, 74, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: 2, A, K, Q, 4

