LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 313, 7577

Evening: 688, 5252

Fantasy 5: 2, 7, 20, 26, 38

Wednesday jackpot: $152K

Keno: 3, 4, 6, 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 21, 24, 34, 37, 41, 46, 47, 53, 54, 55, 58, 64, 65, 73

Poker Lotto: 9, 3, 3, 10, 3

Mega Millions: 29, 52, 58, 60, 62; 7

Tuesday jackpot: $55M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/01/15/michigan-lottery-numbers/38905245/