Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 16
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 362, 2380
Evening: 886, 8449
Fantasy 5: 14, 22, 23, 33, 37
Thursday jackpot: $191K
Keno: 4, 13, 18, 21, 22, 25, 31, 32, 34, 38, 41, 42, 46, 47, 49, 50, 53, 59, 60, 61, 66, 69
Poker Lotto: 4♣, 4♦, 2♦, K♥, 10♥
Classic Lotto: 6, 25, 28, 31, 38, 42
Saturday jackpot: $1.75M
