These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 362, 2380

Evening: 886, 8449

Fantasy 5: 14, 22, 23, 33, 37

Thursday jackpot: $191K

Keno: 4, 13, 18, 21, 22, 25, 31, 32, 34, 38, 41, 42, 46, 47, 49, 50, 53, 59, 60, 61, 66, 69

Poker Lotto: 4, 4, 2, K, 10

Classic Lotto: 6, 25, 28, 31, 38, 42

Saturday jackpot: $1.75M

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/01/16/michigan-lottery-numbers/38911615/