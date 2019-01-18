LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 907, 0649

Evening: 543, 4951

Fantasy 5: 7, 18, 19, 20, 25

Saturday jackpot: $309K

Keno: 7, 9, 10, 13, 16, 17, 19, 21, 29, 32, 46, 48, 49, 56, 57, 60, 61, 65, 68, 74, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 6, K, K, 2, 7

Mega Millions: 2, 43, 48, 62, 64; 24

Friday jackpot: $68M

