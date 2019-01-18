Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Jan. 18
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 907, 0649
Evening: 543, 4951
Fantasy 5: 7, 18, 19, 20, 25
Saturday jackpot: $309K
Keno: 7, 9, 10, 13, 16, 17, 19, 21, 29, 32, 46, 48, 49, 56, 57, 60, 61, 65, 68, 74, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♣, K♣, K♥, 2♠, 7♥
Mega Millions: 2, 43, 48, 62, 64; 24
Friday jackpot: $68M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/01/18/michigan-lottery-numbers/38922363/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.