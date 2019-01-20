LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Lottery

MICHIGAN

Sun., Jan. 20

Midday: 978, 9711

Evening: 017, 4240

Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 18, 24, 39

Monday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 6, 8, 11, 12, 18, 21, 24, 25, 26, 32, 37, 43, 49, 50, 51, 54, 56, 61, 62, 69, 72, 79

Poker Lotto: 4, 9, 4, 6, A

Sat., Jan. 19

Midday: 232, 1505

Evening: 024, 8312

Fantasy 5: 5, 8, 23, 24, 25

Keno: 1, 4, 10, 11, 19, 24, 25, 30, 32, 34, 36, 47, 54, 55, 58, 59, 60, 61, 63, 64, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: A, K, 9, 6, A

Classic Lotto: 5, 9, 15, 18, 33, 37

Wednesday jackpot: $1.9M

Powerball: 5, 8, 41, 65, 66; 20

Wednesday jackpot: $144M

Fri., Jan. 18

Fantasy 5: 7, 18, 19, 20, 25

Mega Millions: 2, 43, 48, 62, 64; 24

Tuesday jackpot: $82M

Thu., Jan. 17

Fantasy 5: 6, 15, 27, 30, 31

Lucky for Life: 9, 22, 27, 38, 46; 5

OHIO

Sun., Jan. 20

Midday: 079, 6708

Evening: 646, 2736

