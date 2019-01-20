Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Jan. 20
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 978, 9711
Evening: 017, 4240
Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 18, 24, 39
Monday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 6, 8, 11, 12, 18, 21, 24, 25, 26, 32, 37, 43, 49, 50, 51, 54, 56, 61, 62, 69, 72, 79
Poker Lotto: 4♠, 9♥, 4♥, 6♥, A♦
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Sun., Jan. 20
Sat., Jan. 19
Midday: 232, 1505
Evening: 024, 8312
Fantasy 5: 5, 8, 23, 24, 25
Keno: 1, 4, 10, 11, 19, 24, 25, 30, 32, 34, 36, 47, 54, 55, 58, 59, 60, 61, 63, 64, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: A♠, K♠, 9♥, 6♣, A♦
Classic Lotto: 5, 9, 15, 18, 33, 37
Wednesday jackpot: $1.9M
Powerball: 5, 8, 41, 65, 66; 20
Wednesday jackpot: $144M
Fri., Jan. 18
Fantasy 5: 7, 18, 19, 20, 25
Mega Millions: 2, 43, 48, 62, 64; 24
Tuesday jackpot: $82M
Thu., Jan. 17
Fantasy 5: 6, 15, 27, 30, 31
Lucky for Life: 9, 22, 27, 38, 46; 5
OHIO
Sun., Jan. 20
Midday: 079, 6708
Evening: 646, 2736
