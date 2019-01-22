Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 22
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 277, 5079
Evening: 675, 3061
Fantasy 5: 4, 11, 16, 25, 34
Double Play: 1, 11, 34, 36, 38
Wednesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 2, 3, 5, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 26, 32, 34, 45, 51, 56, 62, 63, 64, 69, 71, 73, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: Q♠, 9♠, A♠, 7♥, K♥
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/01/22/michigan-lottery-numbers/38940535/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.