These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 277, 5079

Evening: 675, 3061

Fantasy 5: 4, 11, 16, 25, 34

Double Play: 1, 11, 34, 36, 38

Wednesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 3, 5, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 26, 32, 34, 45, 51, 56, 62, 63, 64, 69, 71, 73, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: Q, 9, A, 7, K

