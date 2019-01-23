LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 331, 7111

Evening: 845, 6323

Fantasy 5: 9, 13, 17, 32, 38

Double Play: 2, 3, 10, 25, 32

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 3, 4, 5, 10, 15, 21, 22, 25, 27, 29, 34, 39, 47, 52, 53, 63, 64, 66, 68, 69, 75, 80

Poker Lotto: 4, 8, 2, 9, 9

Classic Lotto: 8, 13, 19, 22, 28, 31

Double Play: 18, 21, 32, 41, 43, 47

Saturday jackpot: $1.9M

Powerball: 23, 25, 47, 48, 50; 24

Wednesday jackpot: $144M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/01/23/michigan-lottery-numbers/38945985/