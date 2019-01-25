LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 761, 6910

Evening: 896, 3686

Fantasy 5: 4, 10, 14, 15, 34

Double Play: 2, 8, 9, 16, 27

Saturday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 6, 13, 18, 29, 31, 34, 36, 43, 48, 53, 55, 57, 58, 60, 61, 62, 68, 69, 70, 72, 73

Poker Lotto: 9, 2, 7, 8, A

Mega Millions: 8, 16, 30, 38, 61; 10

Friday jackpot: $96M

