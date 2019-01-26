LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 538, 5649

Evening: 879, 0687

Fantasy 5: 20, 23, 31, 36, 38

- Double Play Drawing: 4, 5, 10, 17, 32

- Sunday jackpot: $124K

Lotto 47: 13, 16, 24, 26, 31, 35

- Double Play Drawing: 8, 17, 28, 31, 39, 45

- Wednesday jackpot:$2.3M

Keno: 1, 14, 15, 19, 20, 24, 26, 27, 29, 34, 35, 37, 41, 43, 47, 55, 56, 57, 64, 65, 66, 77

Powerball: 8, 12, 20, 21, 32

- Powerball: 10

- Power Play: 4

