Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, January 26th
These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 538, 5649
Evening: 879, 0687
Fantasy 5: 20, 23, 31, 36, 38
- Double Play Drawing: 4, 5, 10, 17, 32
- Sunday jackpot: $124K
Lotto 47: 13, 16, 24, 26, 31, 35
- Double Play Drawing: 8, 17, 28, 31, 39, 45
- Wednesday jackpot:$2.3M
Keno: 1, 14, 15, 19, 20, 24, 26, 27, 29, 34, 35, 37, 41, 43, 47, 55, 56, 57, 64, 65, 66, 77
Powerball: 8, 12, 20, 21, 32
- Powerball: 10
- Power Play: 4
