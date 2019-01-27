Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Jan. 27
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 355, 6440
Evening: 682, 7665
Fantasy 5: 4, 5, 12, 34, 39
Double Play: 3, 16, 22, 23, 34
Monday jackpot: $166K
Keno: 1, 2, 9, 11, 12, 20, 21, 28, 30, 32, 33, 37, 49, 53, 60, 61, 63, 66, 72, 75, 76, 80
Poker Lotto: 3♠, A♠, Q♣, 3♦, 2♠
Sat., Jan. 26
Midday: 538, 5649
Evening: 879, 0687
Fantasy 5: 20, 23, 31, 36, 38
Double Play: 4, 5, 10, 17, 32
Saturday jackpot: $124K
Keno: 1, 14, 15, 19, 20, 24, 26, 27, 29, 34, 35, 37, 41, 43, 47, 55, 56, 57, 64, 65, 66, 77
Poker Lotto: J♠, K♦, 7♣, J♦, A♠
Classic Lotto: 13, 16, 24, 26, 31, 35
Double Play: 8, 17, 28, 31, 39, 45
Wednesday jackpot: $2.3M
Powerball: 8, 12, 20, 21, 32; 10
Wednesday jackpot: $174M
Fri., Jan. 25
Fantasy 5: 4, 10, 14, 15, 34
Mega Millions: 8, 16, 30, 38, 61; 10
Friday jackpot: $109M
OHIO
Sun., Jan. 27
Midday: 920, 5445
Evening: 440, 8230
