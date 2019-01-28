LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 413, 5409

Evening: 199, 9542

Fantasy 5: 3, 8, 9, 24, 34

Double Play: 1, 8, 12, 23, 27

Tuesday jackpot: $166K

Keno: 1, 3, 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 21, 30, 35, 39, 42, 44, 46, 47, 49, 51, 68, 75, 77

Poker Lotto: 3, 2, 9, K, 3

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/01/28/michigan-lottery-numbers/38969449/