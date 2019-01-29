LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 497, 4379

Evening: 084, 1169

Fantasy 5: 18, 28, 32, 36, 37

Double Play: 2, 3, 6, 11, 17

Wednesday jackpot: $200K

Keno: 2, 7, 9, 13, 16, 19, 25, 28, 30, 31, 36, 38, 40, 42, 48, 57, 62, 68, 74, 75, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: 2, 5, 2, 10, J

