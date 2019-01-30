Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 30
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 897, 7287
Evening: 719, 2301
Fantasy 5: 1, 13, 22, 30, 34
Double Play: 22, 26, 28, 29, 34
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 9, 10, 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 32, 36, 37, 38, 43, 48, 52, 53, 54, 61, 67, 71, 72, 75, 77
Poker Lotto: K♠, 8♦, K♥, 10♥, 2♣
Classic Lotto: 7, 12, 13, 27, 44, 47
Double Play: 6, 17, 22, 30, 33, 43
Saturday jackpot: $2.5M
Powerball: 2, 12, 16, 29, 54; 6
Wednesday jackpot: $174M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/01/30/michigan-lottery-numbers/38981827/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.