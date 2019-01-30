LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 897, 7287

Evening: 719, 2301

Fantasy 5: 1, 13, 22, 30, 34

Double Play: 22, 26, 28, 29, 34

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 9, 10, 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 32, 36, 37, 38, 43, 48, 52, 53, 54, 61, 67, 71, 72, 75, 77

Poker Lotto: K, 8, K, 10, 2

Classic Lotto: 7, 12, 13, 27, 44, 47

Double Play: 6, 17, 22, 30, 33, 43

Saturday jackpot: $2.5M

Powerball: 2, 12, 16, 29, 54; 6

Wednesday jackpot: $174M

