LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 721, 5374

Evening: 877, 3737

Fantasy 5: 10, 18, 19, 33, 34

Double Play: 5, 11, 13, 20, 23

Saturday jackpot: $124K

Keno: 9, 12, 16, 17, 18, 29, 42, 50, 51, 52, 54, 58, 59, 60, 61, 63, 65, 72, 73, 76, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 2, 4, 5, Q, K

Mega Millions: 2, 37, 48, 66, 68; 11

Friday jackpot: $125M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/02/01/michigan-lottery-numbers/38992963/