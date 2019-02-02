LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 727, 7201

Evening: 866, 6094

Fantasy 5 Regular: 1, 6, 10, 12, 30

Fantasy 5 Double Play: 1, 6, 13, 24, 29

- Sunday jackpot: $100K

Lotto 47 Regular: 2, 16, 23, 26, 39, 41

Lotto 47 Double Play: 1, 2, 26, 35, 42, 46

- Wednesday jackpot:$1M

Keno: 2, 9, 10, 12, 19, 23, 29, 42, 46, 47, 48, 52, 53, 55, 58, 62, 65, 67, 68, 70, 74, 75

Powerball: 10, 17, 18, 43, 65

- Powerball: 13

- Power Play: 5

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/02/02/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-february-nd/38997513/