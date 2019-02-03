LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 470, 2885

Evening: 305, 4617

Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 9, 37, 39

Double Play: 6, 7, 10, 16, 26

Monday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 7, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 29, 31, 34, 38, 39, 42, 48, 49, 52, 67, 72, 75, 76, 77

Poker Lotto: A, 7, 6, 5, 4

Lottery

MICHIGAN

Sun., Feb. 3

Midday: 470, 2885

Evening: 305, 4617

Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 9, 37, 39

Double Play: 6, 7, 10, 16, 26

Monday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 7, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 29, 31, 34, 38, 39, 42, 48, 49, 52, 67, 72, 75, 76, 77

Poker Lotto: A, 7, 6, 5, 4

Sat., Feb. 2

Midday: 727, 7201

Evening: 866, 6094

Fantasy 5: 1, 6, 10, 12, 30

Double Play: 1, 6, 13, 24, 29

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 9, 10, 12, 19, 23, 29, 42, 46, 47, 48, 52, 53, 55, 58, 62, 65, 67, 68, 70, 74, 75

Poker Lotto: 4, K, 7, 7, 2

Classic Lotto: 2, 16, 23, 26, 39, 41

Double Play: 1, 2, 26, 35, 42, 46

Wednesday jackpot: $1M

Powerball: 10, 17, 18, 43, 65; 13

Wednesday jackpot: $204M

Fri., Feb. 1

Mega Millions: 2, 37, 48, 66, 68; 11

Tuesday jackpot: $139M

OHIO

Sun., Feb. 3

Midday: 391, 4136

Evening: 045, 0955

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/02/03/michigan-lottery-numbers/39001345/