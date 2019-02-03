Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Feb. 3
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 470, 2885
Evening: 305, 4617
Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 9, 37, 39
Double Play: 6, 7, 10, 16, 26
Monday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 7, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 29, 31, 34, 38, 39, 42, 48, 49, 52, 67, 72, 75, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: A♦, 7♠, 6♥, 5♥, 4♦
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Sun., Feb. 3
Midday: 470, 2885
Evening: 305, 4617
Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 9, 37, 39
Double Play: 6, 7, 10, 16, 26
Monday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 7, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 29, 31, 34, 38, 39, 42, 48, 49, 52, 67, 72, 75, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: A♦, 7♠, 6♥, 5♥, 4♦
Sat., Feb. 2
Midday: 727, 7201
Evening: 866, 6094
Fantasy 5: 1, 6, 10, 12, 30
Double Play: 1, 6, 13, 24, 29
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 9, 10, 12, 19, 23, 29, 42, 46, 47, 48, 52, 53, 55, 58, 62, 65, 67, 68, 70, 74, 75
Poker Lotto: 4♥, K♠, 7♠, 7♥, 2♠
Classic Lotto: 2, 16, 23, 26, 39, 41
Double Play: 1, 2, 26, 35, 42, 46
Wednesday jackpot: $1M
Powerball: 10, 17, 18, 43, 65; 13
Wednesday jackpot: $204M
Fri., Feb. 1
Mega Millions: 2, 37, 48, 66, 68; 11
Tuesday jackpot: $139M
OHIO
Sun., Feb. 3
Midday: 391, 4136
Evening: 045, 0955
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.