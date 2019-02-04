LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 028, 5260

Evening: 865, 2433

Fantasy 5: 11, 20, 26, 33, 36

Double Play: 11,16, 17, 23, 25

Tuesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 4, 11, 13, 14, 19, 21, 25, 27, 28, 29, 34, 36, 37, 38, 41, 42, 52, 61, 62, 72, 75

Poker Lotto: 5, 8, 2, 6, Q

