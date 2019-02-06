LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 948, 7804

Evening: 332, 4027

Fantasy 5: 2, 10, 16, 19, 38

Double Play: 4, 24, 29, 30, 36

Wednesday jackpot: $124K

Keno: 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 31, 33, 36, 40, 59, 62, 66, 67, 68, 71, 72, 74, 76, 78, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: K, 3, K, 9, 4

Mega Millions: 3, 34, 36, 59, 66; 7

Friday jackpot: $157M

