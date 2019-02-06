LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 036, 8949

Evening: 622, 3029

Fantasy 5: 7, 10, 14, 27, 33

Double Play: 11, 13, 28, 36, 39

Thursday jackpot: $158K

Keno: 2, 4, 11, 13, 20, 24, 28, 31, 37, 44, 46, 54, 55, 56, 59, 64, 66, 68, 73, 77, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 2, 7, K, 9, 3

Classic Lotto: 4, 5, 22, 27, 29, 34

Double Play: 5, 11, 13, 18, 22, 39

Saturday jackpot: $1.05M

Powerball: 5, 13, 28, 38, 63; 21

Wednesday jackpot: $204M

