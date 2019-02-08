LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 872, 2404

Evening: 670, 5039

Fantasy 5: 3, 14, 24, 25, 28

Double Play: 4, 6, 26, 32, 33

Saturday jackpot: $256K

Keno: 11, 14, 15, 16, 22, 25, 32, 33, 37, 41, 42, 45, 47, 50, 58, 61, 65, 69, 71, 75, 77, 80

Poker Lotto: A, 3, 4, 10, 6

Mega Millions: 14, 24, 31, 42, 48; 13

Friday jackpot: $157M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/02/08/michigan-lottery-numbers/39030569/