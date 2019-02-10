LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 927, 5041

Evening: 152, 1928

Fantasy 5: 4, 7, 13, 21, 38

Double Play: 14, 18, 19, 24, 30

Monday jackpot: $371K

Keno: 5, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 29, 31, 46, 48, 49, 52, 56, 59, 60, 61, 63, 70, 71, 73, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: Q, K, 9, Q, 4

