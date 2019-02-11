Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Feb. 11
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 003, 0965
Evening: 349, 7581
Fantasy 5: 3, 10, 18, 19, 29
Double Play: 8, 14, 19, 25, 36
Tuesday jackpot: $441K
Keno: 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 20, 21, 26, 32, 34, 38, 39, 42, 45, 46, 54, 61, 66, 67, 72, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: 9♠, 4♣, 5♠, K♥, 6♠
Lucky for Life: 3, 5, 10, 32, 41; 10
