LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 331, 4229

Evening: 492, 4820

Fantasy 5: 15, 19, 35, 38, 39

Double Play: 7, 20, 27, 31, 38

Wednesday jackpot: $521K

Keno: 7, 8, 15, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 36, 37, 44, 45, 47, 50, 52, 62, 66, 72, 73, 74, 76

Poker Lotto: J, K, 3, J, Q

Mega Millions: 15, 32, 39, 50, 65; 7

Friday jackpot: $190M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/02/13/michigan-lottery-numbers/39053111/