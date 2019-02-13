LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 017, 5648

Evening: 842, 1816

Fantasy 5: 5, 6, 11, 12, 26

Double Play: 1, 15, 28, 30, 37

Thursday jackpot: $617K

Keno: 5, 7, 12, 15, 21, 22, 25, 28, 31, 36, 43, 48, 49, 51, 52, 53, 55, 61, 62, 67, 72, 77

Poker Lotto: 8, 9, Q, 7, K

Classic Lotto: 4, 11, 37, 38, 39, 46

Double Play: 14, 27, 35, 36, 45, 46

Saturday jackpot: $1.15M

Powerball: 2, 8, 14, 24, 69; 26

Wednesday jackpot: $242M

