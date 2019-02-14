Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Feb. 14
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 907, 9238
Evening: 067, 8221
Fantasy 5: 8, 9, 27, 29, 32
Double Play: 8, 18, 28, 30, 37
Friday jackpot: $738K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 11, 14, 21, 27, 29, 34, 38, 41, 46, 51, 52, 56, 59, 60, 66, 67, 69
Poker Lotto: 5♣, 10♥, 4♦, J♠, 3♥
Lucky for Life: 24, 26, 32, 38, 42; 18
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/02/14/michigan-lottery-numbers/39061885/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.