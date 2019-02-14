LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 907, 9238

Evening: 067, 8221

Fantasy 5: 8, 9, 27, 29, 32

Double Play: 8, 18, 28, 30, 37

Friday jackpot: $738K

Keno: 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 11, 14, 21, 27, 29, 34, 38, 41, 46, 51, 52, 56, 59, 60, 66, 67, 69

Poker Lotto: 5, 10, 4, J, 3

Lucky for Life: 24, 26, 32, 38, 42; 18

