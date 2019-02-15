LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 932, 4996

Evening: 261, 4645

Fantasy 5: 3, 8, 9, 22, 30

Double Play: 4, 6, 25, 26, 37

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 8, 10, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 22, 27, 29, 30, 34, 40, 42, 45, 48, 55, 60, 61, 65, 76

Poker Lotto: 6, 4, 10, 10, 4

Mega Millions: 10, 38, 40, 43, 65; 12

Friday jackpot: $190M

