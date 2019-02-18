LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 500, 1316

Evening: 682, 8879

Fantasy 5: 9, 10, 17, 20, 38

Double Play: 7, 9, 14, 19, 26

Tuesday jackpot: $123K

Keno: 4, 7, 11, 15, 23, 24, 26, 35, 37, 39, 43, 47, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 70, 72, 75

Poker Lotto: 2, K, 10, 3, 8

Lucky for Life: 1, 8, 15, 29, 31; 2

