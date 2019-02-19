LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 897, 9776

Evening: 755, 1806

Fantasy 5: 9, 17, 21, 31, 35

Double Play: 2, 6, 7, 28, 29

Wednesday jackpot: $157K

Keno: 8, 9, 11, 16, 17, 21, 24, 25, 27, 32, 33, 39, 40, 45, 47, 50, 53, 55, 56, 60, 65, 66

Poker Lotto: Q, 6, 10, 3, 10

Mega Millions: 17, 24, 34, 56, 65; 3

Tuesday jackpot: $206M

