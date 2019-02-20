LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 084, 8080

Evening: 237, 1626

Fantasy 5: 6, 9, 11, 23, 29

Double Play: 14, 16, 22, 30, 38

Thursday jackpot: $197K

Keno: 16, 17, 18, 27, 31, 33, 35, 38, 40, 44, 46, 49, 50, 52, 53, 54, 57, 67, 70, 73, 74, 79

Poker Lotto: 8, 4, 2, 10, J

Classic Lotto: 1, 8, 13, 23, 27, 35

Double Play: 1, 2, 8, 22, 38, 43

Saturday jackpot: $1.25M

Powerball: 27, 49, 50, 51, 52; 2

Saturday jackpot: $282M

