LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 956, 5022

Evening: 717, 7182

Fantasy 5: 9, 12, 17, 33, 39

Double Play: 8, 13, 20, 30, 31

Friday jackpot: $197K

Keno: 1, 5, 6, 9, 14, 16, 23, 30, 32, 44, 48, 49, 50, 51, 55, 56, 57, 58, 62, 67, 74, 78

Poker Lotto: 9, 9, 7, A, 10

Lucky for Life: 15, 21, 23, 27, 37; 14

LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/02/21/michigan-lottery-numbers/39095943/