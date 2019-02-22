LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 205, 3122

Evening: 356, 3218

Fantasy 5: 1, 11, 13, 19, 24

Double Play: 8, 14, 15, 18, 34

Saturday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 12, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 29, 34, 35, 37, 41, 42, 51, 54, 59, 60, 64, 67, 72, 76

Poker Lotto: 2, 7, A, 5, K

Mega Millions: 18, 24, 31, 34, 55; 4

Friday jackpot: $224M

