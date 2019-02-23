LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 541, 8272

Evening: 521, 6210

Fantasy 5 Regular Drawing: 1, 24, 28, 30, 38

Double Play Drawing: 8, 12, 26, 33, 38

- Sunday jackpot: $110K

Lotto 47 Regular Drawing: 1, 9, 23, 31, 35, 43

Double Play Drawing: 1, 7, 12, 13, 23, 40

- Wednesday jackpot:$1.3M

Keno: 1, 2, 4, 6, 9, 10, 15, 22, 26, 29, 34, 38, 49, 51, 53, 56, 57, 60, 62, 69, 71, 77

Powerball: 4, 6, 14, 20, 32

- Powerball: 13

- Power Play: 2

