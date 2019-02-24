LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 354, 4312

Evening: 814, 1496

Fantasy 5: 2, 5, 16, 23, 39

Double Play: 6, 10, 12, 14, 35

Monday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 7, 11, 12, 13, 22, 26, 32, 41, 43, 47, 49, 51, 52, 53, 55, 63, 66, 68, 69, 71, 77, 80

Poker Lotto: 2, 9, 10, 3, 5

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/02/24/michigan-lottery-numbers/39108443/