Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Feb. 25
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 156, 8535
Evening: 212, 5123
Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 21, 30, 32
Double Play: 3, 5, 8, 13, 27
Tuesday jackpot: $160K
Keno: 1, 2, 3, 6, 11, 13, 15, 18, 21, 22, 30, 33, 37, 41, 43, 45, 52, 60, 61, 68, 70, 77
Poker Lotto: 9♦, 3♥, K♣, J♠, 4♠
