These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 245, 3975

Evening: 014, 2416

Fantasy 5: 27, 29, 34, 36, 38

Double Play: 11, 17, 31, 32, 38

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 5, 10, 20, 24, 25, 28, 31, 38, 41, 42, 50, 55, 57, 59, 61, 62, 64, 66, 69, 70, 72, 75

Poker Lotto: 9, 10, 7, 3, Q

Classic Lotto: 3, 13, 21, 23, 29, 44

Double Play: 7, 10, 17, 34, 35, 41

Saturday jackpot: $1.35M

Powerball: 21, 31, 42, 49, 59; 23

Wednesday jackpot: $322M

