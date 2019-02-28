LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 922, 2878

Evening: 209, 3565

Fantasy 5: 10, 13, 14, 16, 20

Double Play: 6, 9, 10, 14, 38

Friday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 11, 13, 14, 15, 18, 25, 29, 30, 31, 39, 41, 42, 53, 57, 60, 61, 63, 65, 73, 74, 77, 80

Poker Lotto: 8, K, 9, 8, J

Lucky for Life: 4, 7, 10, 29, 37; 1

