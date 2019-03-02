LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 599, 9086

Evening: 600, 7528

Fantasy 5 Regular: 7, 9, 19, 38, 39

Fantasy 5 Double Play: 2, 9, 10, 22, 25

- Sunday jackpot: $124K

Lotto 47 Regular: 2, 3, 13, 15, 31, 46

Lotto 47 Double Play: 7, 18, 21, 25, 32, 45

- Wednesday jackpot:$1.5M

Keno: 12, 17, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31, 33, 34, 38, 50, 51, 53, 54, 57, 60, 62, 64, 66, 73, 75, 76

Powerball: 1, 19, 25, 27, 68

- Powerball: 21

- Power Play: 2

