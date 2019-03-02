LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 985, 1834

Evening: 848, 2354

Fantasy 5: 2, 6, 17, 22, 33

Double Play: 1, 10, 12, 18, 29

Saturday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 2, 4, 12, 14, 25, 31, 34, 40, 41, 45, 53, 55, 57, 62, 63, 65, 66, 67, 69, 71, 74, 76

Poker Lotto: 9, A, 3, 6, Q

Mega Millions: 29, 33, 39, 60, 66; 21

Tuesday jackpot: $40M

