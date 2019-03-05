LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 713, 9964

Evening: 104, 4227

Fantasy 5: 1, 8, 28, 31, 34

Double Play: 11, 12, 29, 30, 37

Tuesday jackpot: $205K

Keno: 2, 3, 11, 13, 20, 23, 25, 26, 32, 40, 43, 45, 50, 52, 60, 61, 62, 63, 68, 69, 71, 77

Poker Lotto: 6, J, 8, 8, 4

Lucky for Life: 4, 12, 28, 35, 45; 13

