Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, March 5
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 892, 3325
Evening: 720, 2023
Fantasy 5: 9, 16, 19, 26, 28
Double Play: 1, 23, 25, 35, 36
Wednesday jackpot: $263K
Keno: 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 17, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 38, 52, 61, 65, 69, 73, 74, 78
Poker Lotto: K♥, 5♠, Q♣, 8♣, 2♠
Mega Millions: 15, 20, 32, 37, 52; 6
Friday jackpot: $40M
