These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 892, 3325

Evening: 720, 2023

Fantasy 5: 9, 16, 19, 26, 28

Double Play: 1, 23, 25, 35, 36

Wednesday jackpot: $263K

Keno: 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 17, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 38, 52, 61, 65, 69, 73, 74, 78

Poker Lotto: K, 5, Q, 8, 2

Mega Millions: 15, 20, 32, 37, 52; 6

Friday jackpot: $40M

