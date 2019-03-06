LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 080, 4101

Evening: 135, 2289

Fantasy 5: 2, 7, 13, 26, 34

Double Play: 1, 4, 8, 14, 17

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 5, 11, 18, 21, 33, 36, 39, 49, 50, 55, 63, 65, 66, 67, 69, 71, 72, 73, 74, 76, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 9, 7, Q, 9, 9

Classic Lotto: 4, 10, 12, 28, 36, 45

Double Play: 6, 18, 25, 29, 31, 41

Saturday jackpot: $1.7M

Powerball: 6, 10, 21, 35, 46; 23

Wednesday jackpot: $381M

