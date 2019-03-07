LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 364, 8294

Evening: 348, 7010

Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 9, 24, 26

Double Play: 2, 7, 14, 36, 38

Friday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 7, 8, 9, 16, 18, 23, 34, 40, 43, 45, 46, 50, 51, 52, 56, 62, 66, 67, 72, 73, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 10, 9, 7, 8, 4

Lucky for Life: 5, 8, 29, 44, 47; 8

