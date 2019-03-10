LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 751, 6220

Evening: 987, 9535

Fantasy 5: 13, 17, 20, 27, 39

Double Play: 6, 18, 22, 26, 39

Monday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 19, 25,38, 43, 44, 45, 54, 58, 59, 61, 62, 66, 68, 72, 79

Poker Lotto: 6, 9, 4, K, 5

