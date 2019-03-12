LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 107, 5622

Evening: 485, 4779

Fantasy 5: 5, 9, 20, 21, 26

Double Play: 1, 5, 6, 7, 9

Tuesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 6, 8, 12, 13, 15, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 33, 39, 40, 50, 64, 69, 71, 73, 74, 76

Poker Lotto: 9, 8, K, 8, 10

Lucky for Life: 19, 24, 30, 44, 46; 1

