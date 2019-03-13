LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 937, 3840

Evening: 019, 5526

Fantasy 5: 1, 12, 22, 31, 34

Double Play: 1, 4, 22, 25, 34

Wednesday jackpot: $118K

Keno: 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, 16, 25, 28, 29, 30, 33, 35, 45, 48, 49, 56, 57, 60, 62, 64, 70

Poker Lotto: K, Q, 6, 5, J

Mega Millions: 10, 12, 16, 49, 57; 18

Tuesday jackpot: $50M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/03/13/michigan-lottery-numbers/39191891/