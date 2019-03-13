Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 13
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 470, 5344
Evening: 333, 3883
Fantasy 5: 6, 18, 30, 32, 35
Double Play: 14, 24, 26, 34, 36
Thursday jackpot: $152K
Keno: 6, 7, 14, 18, 22, 23, 27, 31, 34, 40, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 48, 56, 60, 68, 71, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: J♠, 5♦, 3♥, 7♠, K♣
Classic Lotto: 15, 18, 30, 39, 42, 45
Double Play: 9, 12, 13, 23, 41, 45
Saturday jackpot: $2.05M
Powerball: 18, 36, 45, 47, 69; 14
Wednesday jackpot: $448M
