These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 470, 5344

Evening: 333, 3883

Fantasy 5: 6, 18, 30, 32, 35

Double Play: 14, 24, 26, 34, 36

Thursday jackpot: $152K

Keno: 6, 7, 14, 18, 22, 23, 27, 31, 34, 40, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 48, 56, 60, 68, 71, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 5, 3, 7, K

Classic Lotto: 15, 18, 30, 39, 42, 45

Double Play: 9, 12, 13, 23, 41, 45

Saturday jackpot: $2.05M

Powerball: 18, 36, 45, 47, 69; 14

Wednesday jackpot: $448M

