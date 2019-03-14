LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 281, 2765

Evening: 231, 2380

Fantasy 5: 2, 3, 27, 33, 39

Double Play: 1, 10, 29, 31, 38

Friday jackpot: $190K

Keno: 2, 19, 21, 29, 39, 40, 41, 45, 48, 53, 54, 55, 58, 59, 62, 68, 69, 70, 72, 76, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 3, K, 2, 6, K

Lucky for Life: 11, 12, 23, 24, 25; 9

