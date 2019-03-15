LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 498, 7418

Evening: 335, 6371

Fantasy 5: 2, 6, 20, 26, 36

Double Play: 2, 4, 8, 18, 24

Saturday jackpot: $248K

Keno: 4, 11, 16, 17, 18, 25, 33, 35, 40, 42, 44, 48, 51, 58, 61, 62, 64, 68, 71, 73, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: 5, 9, 9, Q, 8

