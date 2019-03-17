LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 197, 0311

Evening: 169, 0395

Fantasy 5: 7, 9, 18, 37, 39

Double Play: 2, 18, 29, 33, 35

Monday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 4, 7, 10, 12, 18, 22, 23, 26, 27, 29, 30, 43, 55, 57, 58, 60, 61, 62, 65, 70, 76, 77

Poker Lotto: 4, J, 9, 5, 4

